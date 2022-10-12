WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Voters in Trumbull County will be deciding on the next county commissioner.

Democrat Mike O’Brien and Republican Denny Malloy are both hoping to be the next Trumbull County Commissioner.

“This is what I do for a living, is work with people, and I’ll be able to move our county forward,” O’Brien said.

“I just want to get in there and do the job that needs done, work well with everybody, bring respect back to the county and move us forward. It’s time,” said Malloy.



O’Brien currently represents the 64th District at the State House. He previously served as a Warren City council member, county commissioner and Warren mayor.

He said he wants to bring cooperation and his experience back to the commissioners’ office.

“I’ve been able to work with mayors, trustees, council members, port authorities, planning commissions, Chamber of Commerce, and I’ve been successful at that, and I wish to bring those talents back to the county commissioner’s office that are sorely needed,” he said.

Malloy is a former game warden and works with a wildlife preservation organization called Whitetails Unlimited. The former Democrat-turned-Republican believes that the county needs change and improvements in order to advance.

“There are some basic necessities in this county we don’t have — sewer and water in the northern two-thirds of the county that should be taken care of. That’s something that should have been done long ago,” he said. “We have parts of the county where there’s no cell phone reception. That needs to be handled immediately.”

Both men believe that they’re best suited for the job and are hoping to replace Democrat Commissioner Frank Fuda who is retiring at the end of the year.

“I think that I bring a breath of experience… I’ve been in office, literally every government office, and I’ve had results,” O’Brien said. “I work across the aisle. I’ve had fruitful legislation in the state.”

“I don’t think anybody out there is going to do their job any better or any worse because they have a different letter next to their name. I just think they want leadership. They want the business acumen. They want somebody that knows what they’re doing to get in there and fight for them,” Malloy said.