YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Voters have a better idea as to what will be on the ballot in November as Wednesday marked the deadline for candidates in nonpartisan races and local questions and issues to be filed with boards of elections.

Candidate filings and questions and issues are now listed on the local boards of elections’ websites:

Among issues in Columbiana County are fire levies for Yellow Creek Township, Center Township, Lisbon Village, Franklin Township, Summitville Village, East Liverpool City, East Palestine Village, Hanover Township, North Georgetown Fire District and Homeworth Fire District.

The schools with proposed levies include the Wellsville Local School District, Beaver Local School District and Salem City School District.

Wayne Township has a road levy, Salineville has a cemetery levy and renewal for village expenses, and Washingtonville Village has police and sewage levies, as well as one for operating expenses.

East Palestine Mayor Trent Conaway has a challenger: Misti Allison. There are also several people running for three open council positions.

There are also several people running for local board of education and trustees’ positions.

Trumbull County was still finalizing some of its candidates on Wednesday afternoon, but the list includes several candidates running for open trustee and board of education positions.

Weathersfield, McDonald, Mathews, Maplewood, Liberty, Lakeview, LaBrae and Brookfield have proposed levies.

Newton Falls has several proposed charter amendments, as well as a question as to whether to remove Tesa Spletzer from the 3rd Ward Council position. There is also an issue to provide additional police staffing after the Newton Falls Police Department disbanded earlier this year in favor of protection from the sheriff’s office.

Several municipalities — including Briston Township, Gustavus Township, Johnston Township and Southington Township, among others — have levies for the purpose of providing and maintaining fire and EMS protection.

In Mahoning County, the Canfield, Poland and Youngstown school districts have levies.

The Mental Health and Recovery Board has a renewal on the ballot for current expenses, and Children Services has a levy for the care and placement of children.

A Campbell charter amendment was proposed to consider residency requirements of the law director, and several municipalities have proposed police or fire levies.

The Boardman Township Park District also has a renewal levy.

Current Austintown Trustee Steve Kent, who is currently on trial facing sexual misconduct charges, has not filed for reelection. Several people are running for the trustee position.

New Middletown Village Mayor Harry Kale has a challenger in Michelle Butler Myers.

Several candidates are running for trustee and school board positions across the county. The Mahoning County Board of Elections noted that the list has not been certified to the ballot yet and is subject to change.

The November election is on Tuesday, Nov. 7.