No changes to results after Trumbull County BOE certifies election

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – After a long and tedious year, the results of the November 3rd election in Trumbull County have been finalized.

The Trumbull County Board of Elections certified the results of 2020 General Election Wednesday morning.

There were no changes to the results, and nothing on the ballot fell within a half of a percent difference, which would have meant an automatic recount.

Now, the board will perform an audit of the election.

“The goal of the audit is to make sure that our results are as accurate as we feel they are, and you know, we’re pretty confident they are,” said Board of Elections Deputy Director Ron Massullo.

That audit is scheduled to start at the beginning of December.