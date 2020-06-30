Newton Falls voters could see 2 new issues on the ballot in November

Elections

The city clerk has 10 days to turn the referendum petitions over for verification by the board of elections

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Election 2020, Vote

Credit: GOCMEN/iStock/Getty Images Plus

NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (WKBN) – An effort is underway to get two issues placed before voters in Newton Falls.

One issue calls for the purchase of smart meters from AMi. They would replace the electric and waster meters in the city.

The other calls for the hiring of a full-time law director.

Both referendum petitions contained nearly 330 signatures. Only 140 were needed.

The city clerk has 10 days to turn them over for verification by the board of elections. They hope to have both issued before voters in November.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com

WKBN.com Murrow award