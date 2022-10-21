NEW WATERFORD, Ohio (WKBNF) – The Village of New Waterford is seeking a levy this election.

It covers police, fire and emergency services.

The 3.5 mills five-year levy would cost about 50 cents a day for the owner of a $150,000 house and will generate about $51,000 a year.

Most of the levy will go to paying EMS and police salaries. Right now, the village has one full-time officer and a police chief. They also have 24-hour EMS and want to keep it.

“We’d like to be able to include that and increase that so that we can have 24-hour EMS as well. We need additional people and they cost additional monies,” said Mayor Shane Petrone.

The village is looking to hire one or more paramedics and one more police officer.

The funds would also go towards maintaining emergency service equipment and vehicles.