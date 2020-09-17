New campaign looks to Ohio’s veterans for help manning the polls

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Today, a new initiative by the Secretary of State’s office hopes to recruit Ohio’s veterans as poll workers.

“If three percent of our fellow Buckeye veterans answered that call to duty, we would exceed the number that we need,” said Secretary of State Frank LaRose, (R) Ohio.

Ohio is in need of thousands of poll workers this election, with a record number of voters expected to participate. The campaign, Second Call to Duty, is partnering with Ohio’s veterans’ groups to get the word out to those who already served that they are needed again.

“Ohioans from all walks of life are stepping up, but there is more work to do,” said LaRose. “We’re recruiting on multiple fronts, and we won’t stop until we meet our goal.”

Poll Workers by the Numbers

Goal for Committed and Trained Poll Workers: 55,588

Minimum Poll Workers Required: 37,057

Current Number of Committed Poll Workers: 39,894

Remaining Number of Poll Workers Needed to Meet Goal: 22,577

“You volunteered to serve your country and I’m here today to ask you again to volunteer but this time serve your state,” said Fred Lavery, State Commander, VFW Department of Ohio.

Organizations’ leaders like Roger Friend, the State Commander of American Legion Department of Ohio explained it’s their duty to volunteer on election day and he expects many of his members to be there.

“If you think of it when we raised our hand to join the military, you know we took an oath and that oath is always there, it never goes away,” said Friend.

If you are interested in becoming a poll worker you can sign up at VoteOhio.gov. You can also check the Secretary of State’s website to see how many workers are still needed in your area.