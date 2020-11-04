Nevada: Election results update won’t come until Thursday

by: Greg Haas

Posted: / Updated:

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevada officials said early Wednesday that no new election results would be released until 9 a.m. on Nov. 5.

The Elections Division of the Nevada Secretary of State’s Office tweeted at 2:45 a.m.: That’s it for election results updates until 9:00 am on Nov. 5.” The full tweet is below:

There was no explanation why the results would pause for a full day.

So far, the state has counted all early in-person votes, all Election Day in-person votes and all ballots through Nov. 2. Still to count:

  • Mail ballots received on Election Day
  • Mail ballots that will be received over the next week
  • Provisional ballots

It’s unclear how many votes are still outstanding.

