Name of Columbiana County prosecutor candidate facing charges still not listed on ballot

COLUMBIANA CO., Ohio (WKBN) – The fate of one of the candidates for Columbiana County prosecutor could be determined Friday when the county’s board of elections meets.

Election directors said Monday was the deadline for the county Democratic Party to file paperwork certifying that precinct committee members had voted to replace incumbent Bob Herron’s name on the ballot with that of assistant prosecutor John Gamble.

Gamble is facing a misdemeanor charge of complicity after allegations of violations of Ohio’s Little Hatch Act due to classified police officers from East Liverpool appearing on his campaign Facebook page.

As of Tuesday afternoon, Gamble’s name is still not listed among candidates and races for the November general election. Instead, his spot is listed as “vacant.”

Board members are expected to meet Friday afternoon and discuss the issue further.

