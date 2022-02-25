(The Hill) – Pennsylvania U.S. Senate candidate Malcolm Kenyatta has received donations from multiple celebrities, including actresses Halle Berry and Amy Schumer.

Kenyatta, a Democratic state representative, collected between $500 and the maximum $5,600 from Berry and Schumer, along with singer Robin Thicke and actresses Susan Sarandon, Tasha Smith, Debra Messing and Wanda Sykes, The Philadelphia Inquirer reported on Wednesday.

Still, the candidate has so far been outraised by Democratic primary opponents Rep. Conor Lamb (Pa.) and Lt. Gov. John Fetterman.

Fetterman received donations from actor Christian Bale as well as musician Jackson Browne. Actress Amanda Seyfried contributed to Lamb’s campaign, according to the Inquirer.

Last month, the Pennsylvania Democratic Party declined to endorse a candidate in the primary set for May 17, but Lamb and Fetterman are widely seen as leading the pack.

The Pennsylvania seat is being vacated by Republican Sen. Pat Toomey (R), who has represented the state in Congress since 2011. With the Senate currently evenly divided, the race is being closely watched nationally.

On the Republican side, celebrity doctor Mehmet Oz is up against businessman David McCormick and former lieutenant governor candidate Jeff Bartos.