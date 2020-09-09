More than 1 million Ohioans request absentee ballot for General Election

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)– Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose says nearly 13% of Ohio’s registered voters have already requested an absentee ballot for the Nov. 3 General Election.
The 2020 Presidential Election is less than eight weeks away, and voting for overseas and Ohioans in the military begins in just 9 days.
The Secretary of State’s office says of Ohio’s 7.8 million registered voters, so far 1,000,579 have requested an absentee ballot from their county board of election, doubling the pace of ballot requests from the 2016 presidential election.
“Ohio didn’t break the one million absentee ballot request threshold until 28 days before election day in 2016,” the SOS’s office said in a press release.
VOTING TIMELINE:
- Sept. 18
Military and overseas absentee voting begins
- Oct. 5
Last day to register to vote
- Oct. 6.
Early in-person voting beings
Absentee voting by mail begins
- Oct. 31
Noon deadline to request absentee ballot by mail
- Nov. 2
Absentee ballot postmark deadline
- Nov. 3
General Election Day
Absentee ballots can be dropped off at BOE in person
Ohio is still in need of poll workers for Nov. 3. CLICK HERE to learn more and sign up.