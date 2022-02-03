(WKBN) – A former Youngstown School Board president has filed to run for state representative — the seat currently held by Michele Lepore-Hagan.

Ron Shadd will be running as a Democrat in the 58th District.

Shadd spent the last eight years on the Youngstown School Board and the last year as president.

He said his top priorities if elected would be jobs, voter rights, taxpayer rights, health care and education.

He’ll be opposed by Youngstown councilwoman Lauren McNally and Wayne Penny, Jr.

In Ohio’s 59th District, incumbent State Representative and Republican Al Cutrona will have a challenger. Current Canfield councilman Bruce Neff has filed to run as a Democrat. Neither has opposition in the primary, so the two will face off in the November general election.

Also, former Columbiana County Common Pleas Judge Ashley Pike has filed to challenge long-time Columbiana County Republican Party Chairman Dave Johnson. They’re running for Republican state central committeeman for the 33rd District. Rick Barron is also running.