COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – If you want to cast your ballot in this year’s midterm election, you now only have two days left to do so.

At the Franklin County Board of Elections on Morse Road in Columbus Sunday, a line of voters wrapped around the building to vote early. Monday is the last day to vote early at Ohio’s county boards of elections before polling places open Tuesday.

“Go out and vote,” said voter Jenny Crary. “It matters.”

Hundreds of voters took advantage of early voting Sunday, including some who have voted in every election and others who this was the first time they cast their ballot.

“For a while, I didn’t think it made a difference, but I’m convinced that now it does,” said voter Sophia Schroeder.

“I’m very grateful that we have a good way of doing it in central Ohio,” said voter Peter Comerford.

According to Franklin County Board of Elections spokesperson Aaron Sellers, through Saturday, more than 43,000 people voted early, with the county sending out more than 114,000 absentee ballots.

“The in-person numbers are slightly down by maybe a couple thousand from 2018, but the mail-in ballots are up a little bit,” Sellers said. “So I think we’re right about where we were in 2018.”

On Tuesday, polls are open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., and as long as you are in line by closing time, you’ll be able to vote.

“Anybody who’s in the parking lot or on the way, they can get in line, then we basically cap the line and walk them in until they’re done,” Sellers said of those just making it by closing time. “There’s ebbs and flows in the day. Early in the day, lunchtime, and after work tend to be the busier times at the voting locations on Election Day.”

Monday is the last day for early voting, which will be held at the state’s 88 county Board of Elections locations from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. On Tuesday, voters will go to their local precinct polling place, which can be found by clicking here.