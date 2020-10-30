Missing ballots puzzle western Pennsylvania county officials

Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar said Thursday there are problems in Butler County

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – Pennsylvania’s top elections official says she wants federal postal authorities to help figure out why some ballots that were mailed out by a county north of Pittsburgh haven’t been delivered to voters.

Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar said Thursday there are problems in Butler County and some other parts of the state, five days before the general election. She says she’s been working to contact U.S. Postal Service administrators to make sure they’re looking into it.

A Postal Service spokesman says the agency was unaware of the problems in Butler County.

Pennsylvania voters who ordered a mail-in ballot that never arrived should obtain a replacement ballot from their county elections office. They can also vote in person on Election Day by provisional ballot.

