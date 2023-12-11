YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – It’s official. State Senator Michael Rulli will run for Congress in the next election.

Rulli’s announcement comes as incumbent Bill Johnson will leave Congress to be president of Youngstown State University.

Rulli filed paperwork last week to run for the 6th Congressional District Seat. If elected, he says he wants to bring down high prices, which starts with fixing energy issues.

“I’m going to expand everything as far as natural gas and oil goes within my district,” Rulli said. “We have the Utica Marcellus shale. I know the companies that help corporate Encino, everyone that’s playing in that field. We have to change the culture where we let them know it’s OK to do business here.”

Rulli will also be a Donald Trump delegate at the next Republican Convention.