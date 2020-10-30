Mercer County’s mail-in ballots won’t be processed until after Election Day

It's legal to do the counting this way, but the state just wishes the county would reconsider

(WKBN) – Some Pennsylvania counties are not going to start processing mail ballots until the morning after Election Day.

Mercer County is one of them.

The elections director is only doing it because the election office only has a handful of employees, and they’ll be busy Election Day with issues.

The mail-in totals will be added to the in-person ballots on Wednesday.

It’s legal to do the counting this way. The state just wishes the county would reconsider.

“Even if you only do part, to get started as early as humanly possible on Election Day matters for every single county of any size, but certainly the more mail-in and absentee ballots they have, the more it matters,” said Pennsylvania Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar.

Mercer County hopes to have everything counted by the end of the day next Friday, which is also the deadline for mail-in absentees to be received at the election office.

Those ballots must be postmarked by Election Day.

