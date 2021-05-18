Mercer County voters deciding on city council seats, judge and ‘small games of chance’

MERCER CO., Ohio (WKBN) – On Tuesday, a lot of voters in Mercer County were looking at full ballots. The four statewide issues meant everybody had a reason to go to the polls.

Voters were also deciding who will run their communities and schools and who will serve as their judges.

In Farrell, voters were deciding who will serve on city council. Eight Democrats are running for the four open seats. The top four votes will be elected because there are no Republicans running for Farrell council.

Robert Burich and Cliff Gregory are the two incumbents. Two other incumbents are not on the ballot, Stephen Bennefield who resigned and former Mayor Olive McKeithan who is not running.

Three of the seats on Sharon City Council are also up for election. Two incumbents are in the race, but one incumbent, former Mayor Bob Lucas, decided not to seek re-election.

The incumbents looking to keep their seats are William James and David Koerth. They are two of the six candidates running in the Democratic primary for the three seats. There are no Republicans running, so the three winners in Tuesday’s primary election will serve the next four years on city council.

Another interesting race taking place in Mercer County is for common pleas judge. All three candidates have cross-filed, which is allowed in Pennsylvania, meaning they’re running on both the Democratic and Republican ballots. Should a candidate win both, they would win the race. The seat was left vacant after Judge Robert Yeatts retired.

Five townships in Mercer County, along with the New Lebanon borough, are voting on what are being called “Small Games of Chance.” Should things like daily, weekly or 50/50 drawings be allowed in clubs or be used by nonprofit or charitable organizations?

There are also some interesting statewide issues, two of which deal with how Pennsylvania will handle disaster emergency declarations in the future. Will the governor hold the power or should it be with the state legislature? In fact, of all the statewide issues, that’s where most of the attention will likely be focused Tuesday night.

Although there are more races and issues, it doesn’t appear there are any more voters than Ohio had for its primary.

At Sharon City Hall from 7-9 a.m., we were told only four people showed up to vote. Someone who voted in Findley Township said the turnout there was bigger. He was told there were 40 people waiting as they opened this morning.

There are 90 voting districts in Mercer County.