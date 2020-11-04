Mercer County has 15,000 ballots left to count

MERCER, Pa. (WKBN) – Pennsylvania, one of the most important presidential battlegrounds, is among the handful of states that did not begin processing absentee ballots until the morning of Election Day. That abridged timeline is one of the reasons the state isn’t expected to have every vote counted for days.

There are still 15,000 ballots left to count in the county. They’re starting with the smaller municipalities, then working to the bigger ones.

“There is nothing really different in this election,” said Mercer County elections director Thad Hall. “We just have more mail-in ballots to deal with and we have more provision ballots that we will have to go through next week, and that is the big change in this election. It’s just the volume for us, it’s just a matter of following procedures and processes, and handle every ballot. Give it the respect it deserves so that they are all counted appropriately.”

Those ballots are expected to be counted by Thursday afternoon.

