SHARON, Pa. (WKBN)- Mercer County residents may have seen letters, post cards that look official from the Board of Elections.

However, this mail is not coming from there, but third-party sources.

The groups are sending residents saying they should request mail in ballots or need to update their registration, whether or not they need to.

Board of Elections Director Thad Hall said this is causing some issues on their end that could make it harder for you to vote the way you prefer.

“We just don’t want people to be confused when they’re getting things in the mail that say, ‘our records show that you haven’t received, you haven’t requested a mail in ballot’ when these people have. When people send us duplicate applications we have to reject them because we already have one in the queue,” said Hall.

Hall said letters were sent from the county earlier this year asking people if they would like to be on the mail-in ballot list.

He says if you think there’s an issue, don’t send in a new application. Hall says it will be denied if there is already an application in your name being processed.

“Always call our office first, or email our office. We’re able to check your status before you send us another form. It’s a lot easier for us to look you up than it is to process a form that doesn’t need to be here,” said Hall.

Nearly 7,000 Mercer County residents are expected to vote by mail.

You can still sent in an application to vote by mail. The deadline is November 1, but Hall says to get them in as soon as possible, no later than October 24.

Hall says they are expecting a higher voter turnout for this election than in years past.

For most residents, the ballot will be pretty simple, choosing state reps, US senator and governor. This is with the exception of Hermitage and Wheatland residents who will vote whether or not to merge the two municipalities.

This year’s election is on November 8. Polls will be open between 7 a.m. until 8 p.m.

If you need to check on your voter status or whether or not you requested a mail-in ballot, you can call the county elections office or visit the state’s voting website.