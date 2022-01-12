(WKBN) – The Mercer County Board of Elections has a new home.

Around Christmas, it moved across the street from the courthouse.

The new office was a former car dealership and lets the board operate under one roof. It has a conference room and training space, a connected warehouse and security cameras.

The plan for the move was in the works for 18 months.

“The county realized we needed more space when we purchased new voting equipment, which happened at the end of 2019, and the implementation of by-mail voting in Pennsylvania required us to just have a lot more space,” said Thad Hall, director of the Mercer County Board of Elections.

Hall says its new location also has more room for in-person absentee voting.