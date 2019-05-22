Mercer Co. likely to have 3 candidates running for common pleas judge this fall Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

MERCER, Pa. (WKBN) - It's likely we'll see three people running for two common pleas judge seats in Mercer County this fall.

It looks like Margaret Lucas, Ron Amrhein and Ted Nesbit will face off against each other in November for those two seats up for grabs.

It was an easy evening for incumbent District Attorney Pete Acker and sheriff's deputy Bruce Rosa. According to Tuesday's unofficial results, they won the Republican nominations fairly handily.

Absentee ballots, provisionals and write-ins still need to be counted.