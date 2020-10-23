Mental Health & Recovery Board asking for levy renewal in Columbiana County

If the levy doesn't pass, it could result in the reduction of some services

LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) – Since 1985, the Columbiana County Mental Health and Recovery Services Board has been operating under the same levy. Come Nov. 3, they hope the county’s residents will approve a renewal.

The Board offers many different programs to help people struggling with mental health issues or substance abuse problems.

“It definitely covers things like services such as counseling and physiatrist services that might be needed for someone who has a mental health or a substance use problem,” said Board executive director Marcy Patton.

They offer prevention programs in schools and community stigma reduction programs. They also have information about depression and other issues.

“And then, when you get into recovery, individuals who may be dealing with their substance use or mental health problem often need a lot of support in order to maintain their stabilities,” Patton said.

What they’re asking for is a renewal of their previous levy. It’s 1.3 mills and would start in 2022. It would run for 10 years and would not raise taxes if approved.

For a $50,000 home, it would cost $13.75.

“So, passage of this levy is really important because it makes up almost half of the revenue we have that comes in every year,” Patton said.

They’ve expanded to help people with the opioid crisis, along with people struggling mentally through the coronavirus pandemic.

“Really, there’s hundreds of different services between what the providers do and what we may do, particularly as a board,” Patton said.

If the levy doesn’t pass, it could result in the reduction of some services.

