HOWLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Voters in one Trumbull County township will get a chance to interact with the people running for office.

The Howland Rotary Club is hosting a “Meet the Candidates Night” Tuesday night at the Bolindale Christian Church on Fairview Avenue in Howland.

Organizers say most of the candidates running for fiscal officer, school board and township trustee in the November general election will be in attendance.

“I am a firm believer that everybody should vote,” said Cindee Mines, who serves as president of the Howland Rotary Club. “But you also need to know who you’re voting for and what they stand for and what your community needs and if that person is the one that will accomplish that.”

The doors will open at 6:30 p.m. and the event is scheduled to start at 6:45 p.m.