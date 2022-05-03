WARREN, Ohio (WKBN)- Tuesday’s primary will be a bit different in Ohio.

After months of debate, no district map has been set.

The redistricting process was supposed to finalized last year. This has now made impacts in the ballots Tuesday. The ballots Tuesday will decide who will face who in November for U.S. Senate and Representatives.

Statewide races include for governor, attorney general, and the secretary of state. Here is what will not be on the ballot:

The race for Ohio Senators

State House representatives

Members of the state central committee

Who will run for governor, Attorney General, and secretary of state

These races will be determined on a later, undetermined date.

Officials have said that holding another election is going to cost the state a lot of money. Besides the statewide elections, there are some local decisions voters can still make.

Trumbull County residents will make decisions on:

County Commissioner (both parties)

County Auditor (D)

Common Pleas Court (D)

There are also a handful of levies and other municipality decisions that need to be made.

We have a complete list of races available online here.

Polls open at 6:30 a.m.