May 4, 2021 Election Results – Mahoning County

(WKBN) – The following are incomplete and unofficial local election results for the May 4, 2021, primary election:
Offices:
Youngstown Mayor:
Tito Brown (I) 1,410 (65.61%)
Julius Oliver 482 (11.96%)
Ryan Kelly 257 (22.43%)
Youngstown City Council:
President (no immediate results for this race as they are all write-in candidates)
Demaine Kitchen (I)
Thomas Hetrick
Lee David Pupio
Christopher Travers
Struthers City Council:
At-Large (Elect 3)
James Baluck (I) 90 (20.08%)
Tom Dallo 63 (14.75%)
Dallas Bigley (I) 148 (34.66%)
Megan Pingley (I) 126 (29.51%)
Levies:
Struthers School Expenses, 6.9 Mills Renewal 188 – For (79.32%) 49 – Against (20.68%)
Sebring School Income Tax, 1% Renewal 31 – For (77.50%) 9 – Against (22.50%)