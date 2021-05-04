May 4, 2021 Election Results – Mahoning County

(WKBN) – The following are incomplete and unofficial local election results for the May 4, 2021, primary election:

Offices:

Youngstown Mayor:

Tito Brown (I) 1,410 (65.61%)

Julius Oliver 482 (11.96%)

Ryan Kelly 257 (22.43%)

Youngstown City Council:

President (no immediate results for this race as they are all write-in candidates)

Demaine Kitchen (I)

Thomas Hetrick

Lee David Pupio

Christopher Travers

Struthers City Council:

At-Large (Elect 3)

James Baluck (I) 90 (20.08%)

Tom Dallo 63 (14.75%)

Dallas Bigley (I) 148 (34.66%)

Megan Pingley (I) 126 (29.51%)

Levies:

Struthers School Expenses, 6.9 Mills Renewal 188 – For (79.32%) 49 – Against (20.68%)

Sebring School Income Tax, 1% Renewal 31 – For (77.50%) 9 – Against (22.50%)