(WKBN)- The new year means some new laws are going into effect.

First, Ohioans will see an increase in the minimum wage. This will start January 1.

The minimum wage will increase from $10.10 to $10.45 per hour for non-tipped employees and from $5.05 to $5.25 per hour for tipped employees.

We will see how the legalization of recreational marijuana will take shape in the next year. The law is already in effect and adults 21 and older can legally possess marijuana.

For now, lawmakers are working out the details of its new Division of Cannabis Control. It could be several months before we see a licensed dispensary open.

Abortion protections, which also took effect earlier this month, will take shape over the next year. Ohioans voted in favor of adding constitutional protections for abortion access and other reproductive rights into law. However, there is still some strong opposition at the statehouse about how to go about the process. So like the legalization of recreational marijuana use, Ohioans will have to wait to see how things shake out.

The Social Media Parental Notification Act will take effect on January 15. This law requires minors under 16 to get their parent’s permission to use social media. Social media platform owners will be responsible for developing procedures for verifying user ages. Apps and online shopping will be exempt.