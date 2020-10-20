March to the Polls: Youngstown mayor joins other Ohio mayors in early vote, encourages others

He said he typically votes on Election Day and brings his children

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown Mayor Tito Brown and other Democratic mayors across Ohio hit the polls early to cast their ballots.

It was part of the Biden for President of Ohio campaign.

Brown said he wants to emphasize the importance of voting and also to make sure voters know that they should have a plan.

“If you’re going to go early vote, just go in and put your vote in the bank. You don’t know what’s going to happen between now and Nov. 3, but if individuals are doing absentees, fill it out, put it in the mail,” Brown said. “If you’re going to go on Election Day, make sure that you have time and you’re comfortable and have comfortable shoes because you don’t know how long the lines are going to be.”

Brown said he typically votes on Election Day and brings his children but said he wanted to make sure his vote was in early.

Joyce Kale-Pesta, chairman of the Mahoning County Democratic Party, said she is very excited that the mayor came to cast his ballot.

“Mayor Brown shows that the city is very interested in this presidential election and that we’re excited about it,” Pesta said.

She said the 2016 election didn’t have this excitement, but they are excited for Joe Biden.

“We saw this four years ago with a heavy turnout at the early vote but at the end of the day, Election Day counts, too, and we know that Republicans come out on Election Day, and that’s where we won it four years ago. I believe that’s where we’re going to win it this year,” said Tom McCabe, chairman of the Mahoning County Republican Party.

Mayor Brown was seen walking to the polls with his wife and holding a pink bowl, which served two purposes: as a conversation starter and to collect donations for Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

“I’m part of Real Men Wear Pink,” Brown said. “You’ll see me with the pink bowl. That’s my conversation starter but then I ask people to help me raise money for breast cancer in the month of October.”

More stories from WKBN.com: