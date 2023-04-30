Pennsylvania (WKBN) – Monday is the last day in Pennsylvania to register to vote before the primary election on May 16.

It is also the last chance for voters to make any party affiliation changes. PA primaries are closed, meaning to vote you must be either registered a Republican or Democrat.

Though you vote for only your selected party’s primary, there is another option if you’d like to vote for a candidate on the other ticket.

“If somebody wants to vote for someone they can write them in. You can write in anybody regardless if they are a democrat or republican. You can write in the candidate of your choice,” said Thad Hall, the Mercer County elections director.

Hall says there are no candidates on the democratic ticket running for any of the county’s row offices.

This May, there are over 100 positions all together, though not everyone will have nearly that many choices.