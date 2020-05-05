Mail-in ballots, new to PA, prove to be vital for 2020 primary

Nearly 1 million Pennsylvanians have applied for a mail-in ballot for the June 2 primary

(WKBN) – Nearly 1 million Pennsylvanians have applied for a mail-in ballot for the June 2 primary.

Mail-in ballots are new to Pennsylvania. They were part of election law changes signed by Gov. Tom Wolf last year.

Now they’ve become vital.

Voters still have three weeks to apply, but state leaders say you shouldn’t wait.

“Voters in our county elections offices are also coping with the COVID-19 pandemic, so providing them with as much time as possible to process your application and get your ballot in the mail is a great way to thank them for their hard work,” Wolf said.

The deadline to apply for a mail-in ballot is 5 p.m. on May 26. Ballots must be returned by 8 p.m. on June 2.