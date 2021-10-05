Candidate for Youngstown School Board: Nia Simms

Name: Nia Simms

Age: 47

Office Desired: Youngstown School Board

Occupation: Retired Laborer. Work with Adults with Developmental Disabilities.

Education: Some College Poli Sci

Experience:

Graduate of the Youngstown City School District.

Sent children the school district.

Some college at YSU…PoliSci

Cheerleader Coach/Advisor for Little League

Hone business management skills/team player

Project Coordinator for Leaders for Progress

What are your priorities for the school district?

*Rebuild trust from community and show complete transparency.

***Supplying access to information:

Ex: IEP rights

*Explore curriculum and educational opportunities.

*** Competive education that prepares our scholars for graduation and beyond.

*Ensure Board works effectively and efficiently

***Lead discussions with other members of responsibilities that will expand the expectations of the Youngstown City School District.

What policies, if any, will you support to promote diversity and inclusion in your school district?

All staff, all levels of management, and board members should attend Diversity and Inclusion classes. Learning HOW to communicate and the demographic of WHO you are interacting with are essential.

As of now, there are no policies in place. But, the above statements will need to be addressed, implemented, executed, and evaluated to assure all parties are held accountable.

