Mahoning County Election Coverage

STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN)- Polls in Mahoning County open at 6:30 a.m.

There are plenty of county races. There are plenty of issues and levies that voters will see on the ballot.



One of them is the Mahoning County sales tax that will be used for road improvements.

It’s a quarter percent sales tax. The levy would last five years and generate 9 million dollars a year totaling $45 million. 100% of the money would go to roadway infrastructure: No salaries, buildings or equipment.



Right now, county engineers are solely funded from gas tax and license plate sales and Mahoning County Engineer Pat Ginnetti says their budget has been stagnant for years. He says as it remains flat and prices continue to increase they’re doing less and less each year.

“This is really are only option at this point to try and get caught up. We’re the fifth largest county in the state of the Ohio with respect to road miles but we don’t have the fifth largest road budget. Again because of the way funding works,” Ginnetti said.

Like I said, they are funded from gas tax and license plates and each county in Ohio gets the same amount of funding despite how big or how small.



If this passes, collections will begin next January and they’ll go out and take measurements and see if any culverts or pipes need replaced. Paving would begin in 2023.

Ginnetti says they already have a plan in place and he hopes to be in each township every year working on the worst roads and then work their way up that five year plan.

We will be here all morning keeping you updated on what’s happening at the polls and what you need to know if you’re heading out to vote today.