MAHONING COUNTY, Ohio (WKBN) — Results from the November midterms are still not official in Mahoning County.

Today, ballots are being certified at the Board of Elections. The outcome may trigger an automatic recount in the race for commissioner.

The counting is complete now, but the waiting continues.

Monday morning, the four members Mahoning County Board of Elections gathered to begin the process of certifying the vote from this month’s general election. Workers then started opening and counting more than 1,200 provisional and late-arriving absentee ballots to add those totals to what was released on Election Night.

The Mahoning County Commissioner’s race between incumbent Carol Righetti and challenger Geno DeFabio sits separated by just over 200 votes.

The Board is expected to reconvene at 3 p.m. Monday.

This story will be updated with the results. Check back here for updates on this developing story.