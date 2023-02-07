YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — The Mahoning County Board of Elections voted on Monday to accept petitions from people running for office. Though most were approved, there were issues with others — one will be referred to the Mahoning County Sheriff’s Office for investigation.

The board of elections approved most of the petitions at one time if they met all of the qualifications. Those with issues were debated and ruled on individually.

The Mahoning County Board of Elections rejected the petition for Dionne Dowdy-Lacey, who wished to run for First Ward Councilperson in Youngstown. Members of the board say they believe that eight of the 25 needed signatures appear to be signed by the same person.

“Signatures 11 though 19 appear to be by the same person — fraudulent signatures,” said Tom McCabe, elections board director.

In the meeting, board members said the law states the board cannot invalidate a petition solely on fraudulent signatures unless the circulator knowingly allows it.

“I think the same person signed those signatures, and if we allow one candidate to do it without recourse, then what do we do in the future,” said Joyce Kale-Pesta, elections board member.

The board will be referring this matter to the sheriff’s office for investigation.

“I think it’s incumbent upon this board and us to be completely transparent in enforcing these rules to make a referral,” said David Betras, chairman of the Mahoning County Board of Elections.

After further review, the board approved petitions for the following: