Mahoning Co. Board of Elections accommodates voters impacted by university closings

The Board of Elections office is located on Oak Hill Avenue in Youngstown

MAHONING COUNTY, Ohio (WKBN) – The Mahoning County Board of Elections is making accommodations for some voters who are affected by recent university closings in Ohio.

Some students requested an absentee ballot and will be unable to retrieve their mailed ballot after universities and colleges made adjustments to stop the spread of coronavirus.

The Board of Elections said those students can vote at the board’s office in Youngstown through Monday, March 16 or at their regular polling location on Primary Election Day.

In-office early voting hours are as follows:

  • From 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday and Friday
  • From 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday
  • From 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday
  • From 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday

The Board of Elections office is located at 345 Oak Hill Avenue in Youngstown.

