Local voters want four more years of President Trump

President Donald Trump speaks at the Trump campaign headquarters on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, in Arlington, Va. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

The majority of voters in Columbiana, Trumbull and Mahoning counties voted for Trump

(WKBN) – Valley voters have spoken: They want four more years of President Donald Trump.

With 100% of precincts reporting in Columbiana, Trumbull and Mahoning counties, each of the three counties have swung to the president.

Trump had the most sizable lead in Columbiana County, where he picked up just over 71% of the vote, according to unofficial voting returns.

The results also showed 54.6% of voters in Trumbull County chose Trump, while Trump kept a tight lead in Mahoning County as well, with 50.4% of the votes.

Mercer County votes haven’t all been counted yet, but Trump was showing a sizable lead there as well, with over 73% of the vote. All of the votes there are expected to be counted later this week.

Strong turnout for Trump helped propel him to win the entire state, with the Associated Press and other media outlets calling it a win for the president early Wednesday morning.

Ohio has 18 electoral votes were up for grabs, and it represents a major win for any candidate.

