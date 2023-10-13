POLAND TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – Government leaders in one local township are hoping voters will support a new levy on the ballot for its police department.

Poland Township is looking to replace two issues passed years ago with a new one that would generate the same amount of revenue that’s coming from the two levies now.

Poland Township Police Chief Greg Wilson said the Ohio Department of Taxation ordered the township to remove one of the old measures because of its language.

Trustees decided to place a more simplified issue on the ballot.

“Once that passes, the 1978 levy will automatically come off and then we will voluntarily take the 1981 police levy off,” said Chief Wilson.

Chief Wilson says the two current levies would be removed with the passage of the new one and there here is no new millage. The millage would be the same at .98.

The new levy will generate roughly $358,000 a year for each of the next five years.