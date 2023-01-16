MERCER CO., Pa. (WKBN) – A Mercer County sheriff’s deputy is running for county sheriff.

Monday evening, Anthony Tedesco formally made the announcement.

He began his career in 2007 as a police officer for the city of Farrell. In 2008, he was hired as a sheriff’s deputy by Mercer County, where he has spent the last 15 years.

Tedesco is also a member of the Mercer County Critical Incident Response Team, a county detective and a part-time officer with the Sharpsville Police Department.

He also coaches youth sports and is an active volunteer with local clubs, groups and committees.