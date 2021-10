HUBBARD TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – The Hubbard Township police union this evening rescinded its endorsement of two candidates in the trustees’ race.

FOP Lodge 85 had previously endorsed John Bizub and Bill Colletta, but not anymore.

In a letter signed by President Chris Gifford, the police union stated, “Due to misinformation and negative statements made on social media, the (FOP) is rescinding our endorsements.”

Gifford says the union will not endorse anyone in the race.