MILTON TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – Milton Township Police have a levy on the ballot this year, the first since 2008.

Milton Township Police serve around 3,000 permanent residents in the town’s 25 square miles. The department has five full-time officers.

The 3-mill levy would add around $300,000 to the police budget.

“It’s just to the point where we need to find another source of revenue or to increase our revenue,” said police Chief Charles VanDyke of Milton Township Police Department.

Money would help fund general department operations. This includes officer wages and training, equipment upkeep, cruiser maintenance and more.

“We don’t care about our offices. What we care about is what our officers have to work with,” VanDyke said.

The department’s current budget is just under $440,000. For a full-time service department, VanDyke said this levy is crucial.

“We’re operating off of 2008 money. It will never go up no matter how much the property evaluations go up,” VanDyke said.

According to VanDyke, the main reason for this levy is to help put money back into the Milton community. He hopes it will attract newcomers to the township and help them consider it as a place of employment.

Money would also help pay for extra patrols at large community events, providing safe places like the internet purchase exchange location in front of the department. It would also demonstrate that the police department cares about its town.

“Everyone benefits from strong police departments. We just want to be a good community service,” VanDyke said.

For more information on the levy, visit Mahoning County government’s website.