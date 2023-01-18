MERCER CO., Pa. (WKBN) — May’s primary ballot will have over 100 positions in Mercer County. and the Mercer County Elections Office will be hosting workshops for those interested in running for office.

There are party-specific workshops as well as open events.

The workshops are meant to provide an overview of the election process, including information on the following:

key dates for candidates leading up to the primary

candidate petitions

signature collectiontions

candidate affidavits

statements of financial interests

campaign finance

There will also be special discussions for those interested in running for a school director position.

County election director Thad Hall said the office wants to ensure everyone interested in running for office is well-prepared.

“Mercer County wants to make it easy for people to run for office, so we’re holding these workshops for that purpose. We want people to understand the process, which is very straightforward,” Hall said.

Workshops are available at the following times and locations:

Democratic party: 6 – 8 p.m. Jan. 18, at the Commissioner’s Chambers in Hermitage City Building

Open event: 6 – 8 p.m. Jan. 19, at the Mercer Cooperative Extension

Open event: 6 – 8 p.m. Jan. 24, at the Commissioner’s Chambers in Hermitage City Building

Democratic party: 6 – 8 p.m. Jan. 26, at the Mercer Cooperative Extension

Open event: 6 – 8 p.m. Jan. 31, at the Mercer Cooperative Extension

Candidate packets will be available starting Feb. 6, at the Mercer County Election Office in in Mercer.