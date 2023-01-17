MERCER, Pa. (WKBN) – Mercer County District Attorney Peter Acker will have his name on the ballot again in 2023, according to a press release from his campaign.

Acker has served in his position since 2019.

Acker oversees the prosecution of roughly 3,000 adult criminal and juvenile delinquency

cases a year with a staff of 29 attorneys and paralegals. Acker is also the president of the Mercer

County Prison Board.

“I am proud of my record of prosecuting criminals and will continue to work with local, state, and

federal officials to continue these efforts,” said Acker.

Acker says his priorities include supporting local first responders by personally assisting with crime scenes and fatal motor vehicle accident investigations and ensuring that Mercer County aggressively seeks justice for crime victims.