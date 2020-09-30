Joe and Jill Biden train tour launches from Cleveland Wednesday

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Dr. Jill Biden and former Vice President Senator Joe Biden will leave Cleveland Wednesday morning on the “Build Back Better Express” train tour.

The tour starts in Cleveland at 9:45 a.m. and ends in Johnstown, Pennsylvania at 7:30 p.m.

According to a press release from Biden’s campaign, the tour will highlight how Biden will build back the economy for working families.

The train tour includes stops in Alliance, Pittsburgh, Greensburg, New Alexandria, and Latrobe.

Dr. Biden and Vice President Biden will deliver remarks at the event in Johnstown.

FOX8.com will stream coverage of the events live

Here are the latest headlines from FOX 8