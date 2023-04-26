BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – There are several liquor options on next Tuesday’s primary election ballot. If one passes, it could lead a popular southern chain restaurant to add a Boardman location.

It has been seven years since the Golden Corral buffet closed on Route 224 in Boardman. Now, there’s a chance that a restaurant called Another Broken Egg could come to that location.

On next Tuesday’s primary election ballot, the 643 registered voters in Boardman’s precinct 13 will vote on whether to allow beer, wine and liquor to be sold there throughout the week and on Sundays.

The ballot language would allow the liquor permit to be used by a Columbus-based company called Morning Chef, but the ballot language also specifically mentions Another Broken Egg. As of September, it had 80 restaurants across the United States, most of them in the South. It is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

A news release from 2021 states that Morning Chef had agreed to open 10 restaurants in Ohio. The closest is in North Canton, where Bloody Marys and mimosas are on the menu. Another Broken Egg is a breakfast/lunch spot. The one in North Canton is open from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.

We tried contacting several people to find out what happens if the liquor option fails on Tuesday. Will the restaurant still open? We have not yet heard back from anyone.

There are five other businesses looking to pass liquor options on Tuesday. The Oasis Indoor Golf and Sports Bar in Salem is looking to sell liquor seven days a week. The other four are all looking for Sunday liquor permits only. They are Cracker Barrel in Austintown, the Columbiana Maze Craze in Springfield Township, the Cadence Vault Gastropub in East Liverpool and Pondi’s Restaurant in Lisbon.