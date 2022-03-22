YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The League of Women Voters of Greater Youngstown (LWVGY) is teaming up with the Public Library of Youngstown and Mahoning County to host debate watch parties for the Ohio Primary.

The watch parties will be for the governor’s race and the U.S. Senate race.

Representatives from the LWVGY will be on hand to explain the debate process and answer questions.

The debate watch parties and pre-debate presentations will be held at the following locations:



U.S. Senate Democratic Primary Debate Presentation and Watch Party:

Monday, March 28: Presentation begins at 11 a.m. The debate is 11:30 a.m. -12:30 p.m.

Location: Newport Library, 3730 Market St., Youngstown.

U.S. Senate Republican Primary Debate Presentation and Watch Party:

Monday, March 28: Presentation begins at 6:30 p.m. The debate is 7-8 p.m.

Location: Poland Library, 311 S. Main St., Poland.



Ohio Gubernatorial Democratic Primary Debate Presentation and Watch Party:

Tuesday, March 29: Presentation begins at 6:30 p.m. The debate is 7-8 p.m.

Location: Campbell Library (located inside the CLWCC), 436 Struthers-Coitsville Rd., Lowellville.



Questions for the candidates can be submitted to the Ohio Debate Commission and could be asked during the debates. For more information, visit the Ohio Debate Commission’s website at https://www.ohiodebatecommission.org.



Library patrons can register to vote at library locations. The last day to register to vote in the Ohio primary election is April 4.