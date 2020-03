The meeting will be hosted by the superintendent and treasurer

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Liberty Local Schools will host an informational meeting for all electorates about the upcoming 2.5-mill permanent improvement levy.

Per school board request, the superintendent and treasurer will be able to answer questions about taxes and the school district finances, so residents can be informed when they vote on Tuesday, March 17.

The meeting will be held in the Liberty High School auditorium at 7 p.m. on Monday, March 9.