BRISTOL, Ohio (WKBN) – Voters in Bristol will decide on an additional levy for the township’s fire department.

The five year, two mills levy would generate a little more than $600,000 total, or $120,000 a year.

The money would be put toward replacing a 27-year-old fire truck, which is currently out of service.

Fire Chief Steve Craiger says it was deemed unsafe to be on the road because of rust issues on the frame.

Even with the levy, the department will have to come up with more than $200,000 to cover the cost of a new engine, which is estimated at around $850,000.

“For us to be able to do our job, we have to have the proper equipment and currently, we do not. So it’s important that the firemen that you do have, have the necessary water, firefighting equipment and we have to be able to get to your home to put the fire out,” Craiger said.

Should the levy pass, it would cost the owner of a $100,000 appraised value home an additional $70 a year.