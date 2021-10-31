Levy would help local volunteer fire department increase staff, response times

MILTON TWP., Ohio (WKBN) — This year sees the first levy for the Milton Township Volunteer Fire Department in over 20 years.

It’s for 2 mills that would bring approximately $120,000. It aims to help department operations, such as maintaining and upgrading equipment and helping personnel.

The levy would also help Milton’s EMS response team that is housed under the same roof.

“Hopefully we’ll be able to do some personnel, additional personnel, to provide some part-time staffing,” said Milton Fire Chief Harold Maynard.

The addition of part-time employees would help the department to respond quicker to calls.

“Our call volume has increased. We are running approximately 400 calls a year, which doesn’t seem like a lot for a big fire department, but for a small fire department — it’s a lot of calls,” Maynard said.

With more new volunteers comes more training for firefighters. The levy would assist with those costs as well.

“We’re always looking to improve the training and have the best training available for our people so that when the unexpected happens, we’re going to be able to do what we need to do to answer the call,” Maynard said.

The department is looking for volunteer firefighters. Those interested can contact Maynard.