Levy in Mahoning County would help improve roads and bridges

MAHONING CO., Ohio (WKBN) – You can still early vote in Ohio on Friday, Saturday or Sunday to make your vote count.

Issue 1 in Mahoning County is a tax to pay for road and bridge improvements.

Pat Ginnetti, the county engineer, explained to commissioners Thursday morning why it’s necessary and how the money collected would be spent.

If approved, the levy would last five years and generate $8-9 million a year, allowing every community with a county-maintained road or bridge to see improvements.

“We’ve shown what we’re able to do each year with our available monies and what we could do if this passes. It’s certainly a game-changer, especially for the safety forces,” Ginnetti said.

Ginnetti says one of the biggest misconceptions voters have is that his yearly budget comes from the county’s general fund.

The engineer’s office is funded through fees on license plates and fuel taxes.