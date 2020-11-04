Leaders of Columbiana County Park District disappointed levy didn’t pass

Park leaders said they want to educate the public on what they have to offer

LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) – Voters said no to the Columbiana County Park District’s levy. It fell short by less than 4,000 votes, but the park district has hope that it can pass in the future.

“We’re very disappointed but hopefully the next time around, we’ll get it passed,” said Tom Butch, park district chairperson.

The Columbiana County Park District was hoping to pass their .25 mill levy. It’s to help their three parks when the district runs out of money from the natural gas boom. They are Scenic Vista Park, Hellbender Bluff Park and the Greenway Trail.

“Going into this levy, it was a tough situation for us because of the pandemic, of course. We couldn’t go to a lot of different meetings that we wanted to go to, like Kiwanis clubs and rotary clubs and places like that to get the word out,” Butch said.

This issue lost by 8% of the vote.

“I mean, historically, when you do a new levy initiative it’s an uphill battle. So I was disappointed we didn’t pass on the first reaction. The second reaction was, ‘Gosh, we came really close,'” said Eileen Dray-Bardon, park district co-chairperson.

Park leaders said they want to educate the public on what they have to offer.

“Meet people face-to-face and give them the information, especially the financial information — what the finances are like for the park district at this time,” Butch said.

But they also want to get a feel for what people want when it comes to their parks.

“What would you like to see in your county parks? Because the great things about county parks is they are your parks,” Dray-Bardon said.

The park district hasn’t decided whether or not they will put the levy back on the ballot in May or November.

More stories from WKBN.com: