(WKBN) — All of the county boards of election in Ohio will be open until 7:30 p.m. for voting on Ohio Issue 1.

That’s in Youngstown, Warren and Lisbon.

State Issue 1 is driving off-the-charts turnout before Tuesday’s final day of voting as the issue continues to motivate voters. The measure would make it harder for voters to pass future constitutional amendments, and it’s driving people to the polls.

As of Wednesday, more than 533,000 people statewide had voted since early voting started July 11.



“Much more convenient to get down here, rather than waiting until Aug. 8,” said Don Koma, of North Lima. “We’ve decided to take a run down and get it done.”

The last statewide question on an August ballot in Ohio was in 1926.

Polls will be open the following time this weekend:

8 a.m. – 4 p.m. Saturday

1 – 5 p.m. Sunday

The special election day is Tuesday.