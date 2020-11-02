Last day to vote early in Ohio as state sees record turnout

So far, 3 million Ohioans have cast their ballots for the 2020 election -- 50% more than the total number of people in the state who voted early in 2016

(WKBN) – If you haven’t voted yet, there is still time to do so but your options are becoming limited. Monday is the last day of early voting in Ohio.

Every county board of elections in the state will be open from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. COVID-19 protocols will be in place, including temperature checks, required masks and social distancing.

As a reminder, it’s too late to request an absentee ballot.

So far, 3 million Ohioans have cast their ballots for the 2020 election — 50% more than the total number of people in the state who voted early in 2016.

Secretary of State Frank LaRose said we are seeing a record turnout so far and weekend early voting was some of the biggest he’s ever seen.

He said they’re trying to shatter those records even more Monday and Tuesday.

There have been long lines to vote across Ohio, especially in the more populated areas. NBC4 in Columbus reported people braved the cold and whipping winds Sunday to cast their ballots early.

The same thing happened in the Valley Sunday as dozens more went out to have their voices heard.

If you haven’t cast your mail-in ballot yet, you have to act fast. Today is the deadline if you’re mailing your ballot. It has to be postmarked November 2 on the envelope or it will not be counted.

If you plan on dropping off your absentee ballot, that can be done Monday or Tuesday. It has to be dropped off at your county board of elections before the polls close on Election Day.

If you’re waiting to vote in person Tuesday, you will vote at your local precinct. Because Ohio and Pennsylvania are some of the biggest battleground states in this election, every vote counts.

